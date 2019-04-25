Pets & Animals

Maine considers banning sale of cats, dogs at pet shops

AUGUSTA, Maine -- Maine could prohibit pet shops from selling dogs and cats under a Democrat's bill.

The Legislature's agriculture, conservation and forestry committee plans a Thursday work session on the bill.

Democratic Sen. Ben Chipman's bill would establish a fine of $500 per violation and pet shops could also face license suspension or revocation.

Chipman said states such as California and Maryland have passed similar bills in hopes of helping cats and dogs in shelters waiting for homes.

Pet supply store owner Heidi Neil said her stores work with shelters to adopt cats and kittens.

The Maine Veterinary Medical Association didn't take a position on the bill but said it's easier to regulate businesses than individual breeders.

The Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council says only breeders provide puppies to Maine stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmainepetanimal newspoliticspet adoption
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News