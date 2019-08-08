Pets & Animals

Loose zebra sends police officers on wild chase

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KTRK) -- The New Braunfels Police Department is assisting animal control officers in corralling a loose zebra that is making its way across the city.

According to a post on the NBPD Facebook page, they are working with a helicopter team that specializes in safely trapping animals.

The video above shows the zebra leading officers on a wild chase through a residential area.

Officers have not stated where the zebra escaped from, however they did clarify it is not from the local Snake Farm Zoo.
