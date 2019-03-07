Cute, then sad: Video shows longhorn reacting after yoga ball pops during playtime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5171901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The video of the bull popping its yoga ball toy has been shared hundreds of times.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A video of a longhorn playing with a yoga ball on a Cleveland, Texas, farm had many people smiling - at first. But it quickly turned into a sad moment when the bull's horns popped his favorite toy.Tex lives on the Ima Survivor Sanctuary on Plum Grove Road. The animal farm frequently posts videos of all the animals playing and going about their day-to-day.In one video shared on Feb. 22, Tex is seen playing with a red yoga ball. After about 30 seconds in, one of Tex's horns pops the ball.Playtime took a sad turn. The video then shows Tex still trying to play with the flat yoga ball, even getting it stuck on one of his horns."Tex. I'm sorry. I'm sorry, buddy," a man is heard saying in the video.Tex continues to try and push the flat ball with his horns, then eventually walks away.The video has been shared hundreds of times, with more than 55,000 views.On Tuesday, the farm posted a big update. Tex got a new yoga ball, just like his original one."Tex got his new ball! Lester had a heart to heart discussion about boundaries and Tex huffed a little- but agreed to be more careful," the Facebook post read.The animal farm has since received many donations from people all over the country supporting the rescued animals.