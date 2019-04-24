Longhorn found stuck up to its shoulders in mud

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A longhorn was found stuck in the mud in Montgomery County.A citizen who owned an excavator came to the aid of the longhorn, that was stuck up to its front shoulders.Through teamwork with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Livestock Unit, the longhorn was lifted safely out of the mud.Authorities say the longhorn was visibly exhausted after the rescue, but was soon standing and is expected to be fine.