Llamas, Hershey and Kisses, on the loose in Las Vegas

Hershey and Kisses, as they are called, were spotted strolling along Jones Boulevard near Elkhorn, according to KTNV.
Animal Control was called out about 6:43 a.m.
The owner was eventually located and the llamas were safely returned to their home, officials said.
The owner was issued a citation for animals interfering with pedestrians.
Nikia Dyson recorded video of the llamas.
