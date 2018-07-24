PETS & ANIMALS

Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy

Watch this lioness' reaction when a little girl holds up a stuffed animal of Simba from "The Lion King." (WLS)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
Take a look at this amazing moment caught on camera at the Oklahoma City Zoo over the weekend.

A little girl was holding up a stuffed animal of the young lion "Simba" from "The Lion King." It caught the eye of a lioness, who started pawing at the glass and trying to touch Simba.

The interesting encounter, caught on camera, went on for at least two minutes, with the lioness even following along in her enclosure as the girl walked away.

"The Lion King" was produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC13.
