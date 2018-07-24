Take a look at this amazing moment caught on camera at the Oklahoma City Zoo over the weekend.A little girl was holding up a stuffed animal of the young lion "Simba" from "The Lion King." It caught the eye of a lioness, who started pawing at the glass and trying to touch Simba.The interesting encounter, caught on camera, went on for at least two minutes, with the lioness even following along in her enclosure as the girl walked away."The Lion King" was produced by Disney, the parent company of ABC13.