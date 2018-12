A giant moose rang a couple's doorbell and then made a run for it.The unintentional prank took place in Alaska.Video shows the moose lingering in the front yard of a home.The couple says their bell rang mid-day, but they didn't see anyone at the door.Then they checked their security footage and that's when they saw the culprit. The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.