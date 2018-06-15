PETS & ANIMALS

Large gator spotted on road in Sienna Plantation

An alligator was spotted on a road in Sienna Plantation, but there's plenty more where that comes from! (KTRK)

It appears alligators have been making the rounds in neighborhoods a lot lately.

In this latest incident, viewer LaTiffany Sauls shared a photo with ABC13 of a gator blocking a roadway in Sienna Plantation.

But there's plenty more where that comes from.

On June 13, a family was on their boat in Lake Livingston when they spotted a gator they estimated to be about 16 feet long splashing underwater.

A week earlier on June 6, an alligator was captured in the Clear Lake Shores neighborhood in Galveston County.

If you ever spot a gator, just remember not to get too close!

