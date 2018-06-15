Large gator spotted on road in Sienna Plantation

In this latest incident, viewer LaTiffany Sauls shared a photo with ABC13 of a gator blocking a roadway in Sienna Plantation.
But there's plenty more where that comes from.
On June 13, a family was on their boat in Lake Livingston when they spotted a gator they estimated to be about 16 feet long splashing underwater.
A week earlier on June 6, an alligator was captured in the Clear Lake Shores neighborhood in Galveston County.
If you ever spot a gator, just remember not to get too close!
