La Porte Animal Shelter finds homes for all animals

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- The La Porte Animal Shelter is officially empty as of Thursday.Several citizens and rescues adopted the remaining animals left at the adoption center."We are so blessed to have wonderful people coming to our aid and pulling animals while they too are going through this whole mess," the animal shelter wrote in a Facebook post.The remaining dogs were selected by rescues, and arrangements were made for them to be transported. They also had 12 cats left with multiples that were tagged for rescue.Rescues like Three Little Pitties, Houston Pets Alive and Austin Pets Alive took in the animals that remained.The animal shelter will make an announcement as to when they will start normal operations again.