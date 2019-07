HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deputy with Constable Mark Herman's office was preparing for her shift Friday morning when she heard meowing sounds coming from somewhere inside her vehicle.With the help of Humble Wrecker Service, Sergeant Elmer found where the kitten was stuck, successfully removed it, and brought it to safety."Even the cats know the deputy constables are a safe place to go for help," said Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4.