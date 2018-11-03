PETS & ANIMALS

Houston organization 'K-9 Angels' hosts one of the country's largest free spay and neuter clinics

Houston organization 'K-9 Angels' hosts one of country's largest free spay and neuter clinics

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston animal rescue group called K-9 Angels put on one of the largest free spay and neuter clinics in the country on Saturday.

K-9 Angels had more than 300 volunteers, plus veterinarians and nurses, spaying and neutering hundreds of dogs and cats for people in north Houston at the Hardy Senior Center.

The event is a part of their Empty Shelter Project, an initiative they use to try to keep dogs and cats out of shelters so they don't have to be put down.

The organization is holding another giant, free clinic in January 2019.
