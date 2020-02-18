Pets & Animals

JJ and Kealia's dogs give best welcome home after wedding in Bahamas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- JJ Watt received a welcome home that can only be given by man's best friend, or should we say friends?

Fresh off saying "I do" to soccer star Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas over the weekend, Watt posted a video to Twitter sharing the warm welcome he got from the dogs the couple shares, Tex and Finley.

In the video, the precious pups run into Watt's arms with excitement. Ohai wasn't spotted during the moment, but we bet the dogs are saving some of that love for her!

On Saturday, Watt and Ohai wed in a tropical ceremony with a guest list that included some of Ohai's former teammates and Watt's star brothers, who both also play in the NFL.

Tex and Finley were first introduced to the world in 2018, after the Houston Texans locked up the AFC South title. The dogs were part of the celebration at the time.




In the video Watt shared Tuesday, fans were just as enamored with the dogs.

"Are they welcoming you or are you welcoming them?" one wrote.

"We really don't deserve dogs. They are the best," another Twitter user said.

Watt and Ohai aren't the only athletes with a penchant for pets.

Watch the video below to see more Houston athletes happy to shower their pets with love.

EMBED More News Videos

J.J. Watt mused about making his dogs their own Instagram, but he's not the only pup-loving athlete in Houston.



JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai get married in surprise Bahamas wedding
EMBED More News Videos

CONGRATS! The happy couple tied the knot in a surprise Bahamas ceremony on Valentine's weekend.



JJ Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
EMBED More News Videos

Everybody get up! J.J. Watt dancing with his grandma will make you get out of YOUR seat.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogshouston texansweddingscelebrity petsweddingjj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Massive wild hog killed in north Liberty County
Teacher fired and principal quits in wake of cheating scandal
2 HISD teachers out on bond after allegedly touching students
This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it
Over 20 degree temp drop with tonight's front
MLB player says every Houston Astro 'needs a beating'
Bets taken on how many times Astros batters will be hit
Show More
Driver impaled by fence post after crash involving deer
Investigators: Man strangled 6-year-old SC girl before killing himself
Woman claims hospital sent her home with bullet in her skull
Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' after crash at Daytona 500
Daily meet-up at Shipley Do-Nuts bringing NE Houston closer
More TOP STORIES News