"Is this our dog?!" Man surprises girlfriend with puppy

CENTURY CITY, California -- "Is this our dog?!"
A Century City, California woman couldn't contain her excitement when her boyfriend, Rossi Simon, arrived at her work with the puppy of her dreams.
Simon said his girlfriend, Danielle, forgot her glasses at home, presenting him with the perfect opportunity to reveal the surprise.
Simon told Storyful, "Her constantly telling me how ready she was for a dog the closer it got to the actual surprise made it that much sweeter."
Simon's 12-year-old son recorded the surprise from the backseat, as Danielle reacted with joy and disbelief.
The couple says they are obsessed with English bulldogs and named the new puppy Mars.
