Pets & Animals

Invasive giant African snails found in luggage at JFK Airport: Officials

EMBED <>More Videos

Invasive species of snails seized at NYC airport: Officials

QUEENS, New York -- They're slow, slimy and a menace to society.

Such are the giant African snails discovered during a baggage examination at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists caught 22 of the highly invasive, slimy critters after checking a U.S. man, who arrived on a flight from Ghana.

Additionally, specialists found prohibited ox tail, dried beef, turkey berry, carrot, medicinal leaves and prekese, a traditional African spice and medicinal plant product.

"Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists are our nation's frontline defenders against invasive plant and animal pests that threaten our agricultural resources, and they face this complex and challenging mission with extraordinary commitment and vigilance," said Marty Raybon, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP's New York Field Office.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the giant African snail is one of the most damaging of its kind in the world.

The critter consumes at least 500 types of plants and can cause extensive damage to tropical and sub-tropical environments.

It also causes structural damage to plaster and stucco.

To make matters worse, the snails pose a serious health risk to humans, because it carries a parasitic nematode that can cause meningitis.

Giant African snails reproduce quickly, producing 1,200 eggs in a single year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsqueensnew york cityhealthanimaljfk international airportairport security
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Bryan shooting victim said suspect 'spared his life'
Body of missing fisherman missing found, Chambers County says
19-year-old identified as woman killed in wrong-way crash
Deshaun Watson's lawyer granted hearing over accuser's identity
Are you suffering from 'cognitive dulling' caused by the pandemic?
Severe storms possible north of Houston Friday
Show More
Rewriting racist property deeds in Texas
Chemicals that burned in Channelview fire still not yet known
'No Layups' podcast breaks down Watson's latest legal act
Texas House committee advances voting reform bill
Doctor says some patients' lasting effects are worse than COVID
More TOP STORIES News