pets

Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Lil BUB, one of the internet's most beloved cats, has died at age 8 after a battle with an aggressive bone infection.

The announcement was made to the cat's 2.3 million followers on Instagram.



According to the post, Lil BUB passed away on Dec. 1. BUB had been battling a "persistent and aggressive bone infection."

"Even knowing this, we weren't expecting her to pass so soon or so abruptly without warning. I truly believe that she willingly made the decision to leave her failing body so that our family would not have to make that difficult decision ourselves," owner Mike said on Instagram.

Lil BUB was the runt of a feral litter found in rural Indiana in 2011.

According to the cat's website, she was born with many genetic abnormalities and was a "perma-kitten" with kitten-sized features her whole life.

Over the years, BUB has been the subject of genetic and biological research and helped raised more than $700,000 for animals in need.

"Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of love, or your uncanny ability to bring so much magic and joy to the world. I am forever honored and humbled that you chose me as your caretaker. Please visit all of us in our dreams," her owner Mike said on Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsinternetcatspetskittensviral
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PETS
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
SFO's Wag Brigade is paw-fect stress reliever for airport passengers
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
Enjoy a catpuccino at El Gato Coffeehouse!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shoots armed student at Wisconsin high school
Man who fell asleep in restroom after wedding shot multiple times
Pleasant start to the week with a couple of fronts following later in the week
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
6 ways to save even more cash on Cyber Monday
Torchy's Tacos wants to give you free tacos and queso
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog statue to be unveiled
Show More
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Runoff Election 2019: Early voting begins Dec. 2
Houston chef cooks like a local on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
McDonald's debuts 2 new chicken sandwiches in Houston today
Mom charged with murder in hanging deaths of 2 children in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News