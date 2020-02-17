Pets & Animals

Video shows kayaker, Ohio police rescue dog that fell through frozen pond

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A police officer in Springfield Township, Ohio, rescued a dog with the help of a kayaker after it fell through the ice of a pond on Sunday, February 16.

Footage released by the Springfield Township Police Department shows Officer Simms wading into the icy water to grab the dog as it's being nudged to safety by the kayaker.

The dog was nicknamed Lucky by the police department.

After posting the rescue video to Facebook, and putting out a call for Lucky's owners, police were able to reunite the dog with its family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioanimal rescuewater rescuedogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing 10-year-old believed to be kidnapped found safe
Jose Altuve comments on 2017 cheating scandal
Astros season ticket holder sues team for $1 million
Large fire erupts after gas line rupture in Corpus Christi
Who's who at J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai's wedding
J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception
SPONSORED: Celebrate Mardi Gras with this Jambalaya recipe
Show More
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
30 acronyms to know if a predator is texting your child
Missing Dickinson woman found dead, Texas EquuSearch says
Sears stores to close in Deerbrook and Willowbrook malls
Instagram considers bringing back version of chronological timeline
More TOP STORIES News