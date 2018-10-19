PETS & ANIMALS

Nearly 300 exotic animals seized, including snakes and tortoises

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds of animals, including snakes and tortoises, found in Montco home. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 4pm on October 18, 2018.

By
UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania --
An animal cruelty investigation involving hundreds of animals has now stretched from Lehigh County to Montgomery County.

Officials raided a home on Thursday, where hundreds of animals, from snakes and skunks to alligators and tortoises were recovered.

"We executed search and seizure warrants and we removed an excess of 240 animals from this property today," said Tracie Graham of the Montgomery County SPCA.

Several large tortoises were carried out after they were apparently found roaming in one of the bedrooms.



Snakes were found in plastic tubs. In some cases, the tubs were stacked four to five feet high inside.

"The smell was atrocious," said Graham.

Thursday's action was a follow up to a raid Monday at a house in Macungie, Pa., occupied by the same unidentified man and woman.

Again, the stench of animal waste said to be overwhelming inside the house.

Recovered in that case were dogs, birds, large snakes and a pig.



Officials are still not sure why the man and woman had so many animals in the two locations. Some wonder if they were dealing with exotic animals.

"You are talking in excess of 300 animals total between both properties," said Graham. "He claims that they are just his pets at this point."

An investigation continues at both locations. No charges have been filed.
EMBED More News Videos

Exotic animals, including pigs and snakes, found in Pa. hoarding home. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on October 16, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: Exotic animals rescued from Lehigh Valley home on October 15, 2018.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newshoardinganimalsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
CDC warns against Halloween costumes for chickens
Beloved dog runs away after owner shot twice in The Heights
Pony rescued from storm drain is 'treated like royalty'
Fire officials rescue pony from storm drain in SW Houston
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Texas mom explains why she spanked teen who took BMW
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Tropical Storm Vicente could drench Texas next week
ASTROS LOVEFEST: Team thanks the fans for incredible season
Woman who dropped off child says it wasn't her fault
Astros' wives and girlfriends weighing in on ALCS loss
8 Astros players that can become free agents this offseason
HPD officer among 5 charged with illegal gambling in Chinatown
Show More
Vince Vaughn pleads not guilty to DUI related charges
Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2
Mom dunks 5-month-old's head in water then posts on Facebook
Obituary for woman with opioid addiction inspires $11,000 in donations
Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
More News