TEXAS NEWS

7-foot snake in Texas cozies up to new neighbor's front door grilles

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas man was about to turn the key in his front door when he noticed a nearly 7-foot snake wrapped in the grilles. (Taran Vaszocz-Williams/Morgan's Point Resort Fire Dept. )

Danny Clemens
MORGAN'S POINT RESORT, Texas --
A new resident in one Texas neighborhood came home to find an unexpected visitor: a nearly 7-foot snake that had cozied up and wrapped itself around the metal grilles on his front door.

"The homeowner literally put his key in the front door, and when the serpent moved in for a closer look, the guy was clearly a bit caught off guard," Training Chief Taran Vaszocz-Williams with the Morgan's Point Resort Fire Department told ABC.

The homeowner enlisted Vaszocz-Williams, the Game Warden, a resident snake enthusiast and several other members of the fire and police departments from Morgan's Point Resort, a small town 75 miles north of Austin, to remove the snake from his front door. The coalition of first responders used their specialized snake-removal equipment to extract the snake from the grilles.


They identified the creature as a Texas rat snake, a non-venomous species commonly found throughout central and northern Texas. The snakes are well-adapted to the presence of humans and prey on rats, mice and other rodents, and they've even been known to scale walls in search of their next meal.

Vaszocz-Williams said snakes of all kinds live in the densely wooded area and are commonly spotted by residents, though it's not so common for the serpents to make their way into a newly constructed subdivision and wrap themselves around a front door.

"Officer Martinez provided a chauffeured ride to a wooded area where the snake could go about his business with rodents and such," Vaszocz-Williams quipped.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnaketexas newsu.s. & worldwild animalsTexas
TEXAS NEWS
The Woodlands studies cost of how to become its own city
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
6-figure salaries for teachers? Gov. Abbott backs the idea
Texas drivers tied for 5th worst in the country
More texas news
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
More News