alligator

Harris Co. Precinct 3 deputy constables help wrangle huge gator near Summerwood

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A group of Harris County deputy constables had an interesting day at work on Tuesday.

In a photo posted on the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office's Facebook page, several deputy constables were seen wrangling a massive alligator.

"Deputy McDonald had to slap the cuffs on an unusual suspect this morning," read the post.

READ ALSO: Video shows kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator

Officials say it was found in the Summerwood area.

According to the post, the gator is 9 feet long and was later released to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.



The photos garnered hundreds of likes and comments on Facebook.



Seeing alligators isn't uncommon for most Texans.

Last month, a girl in Fulshear who was out fishing was surprised when she started reeling in a fish she caught from a bridge near Fulbrook.

The little girl was captured trying to reel in her fish when a gator came rushing in the water to snatch the fish away.

READ MORE: Alligator in Fulshear swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line
Related topics:
pets & animalsleague citycaught on tapeanimalanimal newscaught on videoanimalsalligatorcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALLIGATOR
Video shows NC kayaker's terrifying encounter with alligator
Alligator swoops in and steals girl's fish right off fishing line
8-foot alligator causes 'disturbance' in west Harris County
Why are there 2 alligators that live in this bank in Alvin?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
Help is on the way, teachers! H-E-B offering 15% off coupon
Trump visits Texas to meet energy producers during COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases down but deaths surge, memo says
Houston murder suspect dies during Canada chase, police say
Rep. Gohmert 10th congressman to test positive for virus
Show More
Wait, what did a Dodgers pitcher say to Carlos Correa?
Texas extends deadline to apply to get $285 in food aid
Republicans tuck $8 billion for military weaponry in virus bill
New Dunkin' cereals contain small amount of caffeine
California doctor calls week working in Texas hardest of career
More TOP STORIES News