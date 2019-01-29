PETS & ANIMALS

How to rid your house of dog smell

Love your dog, but hate the smell? This is how you can fix that.

I love dogs, but viewers have reached out to me asking for suggestions for cheap and inexpensive ways to get rid of that dog smell in your house. I found some great advice on Good Doggies online.

Wash couch covers and dog bedding once a week, but the secret is what you add to the detergent. Pour in about a quarter-cup of apple cider vinegar in your washer to really deodorize those couch covers and dog beds.

Don't worry about buying fancy deodorizers for fabrics, just mix equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. You can spritz a light mist to get rid of doggie smells.

For carpet, vacuum once a week using baking soda. If you have tile, mop using a 3 to 1 solution of water to vinegar. If your dog is crate-trained, clean those crates every two weeks or so - barring any bathroom accidents. Those need to be cleaned up immediately.

This one is a no-brainer, air out your house. Let some good air in to help get rid of that stale air.

If you use any type of air fresheners, make sure they aren't toxic to your pet.
