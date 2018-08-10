How to choose a safe dog breeder in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If your heart is set on a certain breed of dog, take a pass on that Craigslist ad.
You can find your dream dog and do something good at the same time.
Police say several French bulldogs were flown from eastern Europe.
Two men drove them from Chicago to Texas in a hot, moving truck before being pulled over.
Police say 23 of 28 survived and are still recovering.
In Houston, you can find your perfect pet in an animal shelter.
Suzanne Zutter with Houston Pets Alive say if you can't find a pure breed around town, there are plenty of rescue groups across the country which specialize in specific breeds.
"If you want a certain breed, there is a breed rescue out there," Zutter said. "There are puppy mills all over the country. That's why we say don't buy from pet stores."
Zutter also says if people weren't willing to spend thousands on designer breeds there wouldn't be much demand, and maybe puppy mills might be a thing of the past.
Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
RELATED: 23 French bulldog puppies that man intended to sell in Houston arrive in Chicago for rehab