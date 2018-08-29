BEAR

New exhibit at Houston Zoo brings you nose-to-nose with black bears

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Zoo lets visitors go nose-to-nose with new black bears

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Meet Belle and Willow!

Weighing in at just over and just under 300 pounds, respectively, the black bears are from California, where they were found nosing around trash cans when they were babies.

They're 5 years old now, but their hobbies are a lot like my grandmother's.

"Lots of time in that chilled pool for sure," explained Kathy Watkins, the senior supervisor of the Houston Zoo's Carnivore Department. "Definitely afternoon naps. We notice right at around 11:30, 12 o'clock, they like to take their naps."

Belle and Willow's home at the Houston Zoo just tripled to 6,000 square feet.

The extra space gives the bears the space to laze around comfortably, and a glass wall lets them interact with zoo visitors.

"They're extremely intelligent, so being able to mentally stimulate them through the training is really great for them," Watkins said

Black bears are native to Texas, but were over-hunted for years.

In the 1950s, they were considered extinct in the state, but changing laws and attitudes have led to a resurgence.

"The critical thing when bringing back these animals from extinction is to actually have to make people care," said Renee Bumpus, the zoo's wildlife conservation coordinator.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshouston zoozoobearHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BEAR
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
More bear
PETS & ANIMALS
UPS driver faces un-bear-able obstacle
Family devastated after pet mauled to death by pack of dogs
Puppies rescued after their mother found dead inside cage
Dead horse left on sidewalk in Acres Homes
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mysterious doorbell ringer safe after boyfriend's suicide
Sexy bride goes viral in epic wedding reception video
WHITE WALKS OFF: Astros beat A's with 9th inning blast
Women arrested after video shows young children smoking
HISD leaders question savings for new hub bus system
Watching the Gulf and Atlantic for tropical activity next week
Chase suspect crashes into parked bus at Northbrook HS
Lack of rain and dry conditions causing water main pipes to break
Show More
Deputies kill suspect accused of trying to run over officer
HCSO deputy accused of driving drunk with child in car
Student makes threat against League City Intermediate
Man killed when Jeep slams into Mazda on East Freeway
Texas A & M freshman from Houston dies after seizure
More News