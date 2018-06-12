HOUSTON ZOO

Houston Zoo roars with major eco-friendly initiative to remove all plastic bottles, bags, straws

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Zoo roars with major eco-friendly initiative to remove all plastic bottles, bags, straws (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston Zoo has announced a move that marks an aggressive shift to greener grounds: As of March 2018, the zoo has removed single-use plastic straws from all concession stands.

This new directive comes during an environmentally friendly sea change at the zoo. In 2015, the zoo removed plastic bags in the gift shops. And last year, the zoo-based conservation organization eliminated single-use plastic water bottles. With the change, the zoo will prevent an estimated 80,000 plastic bags, 300,000 plastic bottles, and nearly 23,000 plastic straws from entering landfills, according to a statement.

Guests of the zoo now have the option to go completely bag-free, purchase reusable bags or use a tote brought from home; water can be purchased via an aluminum, pre-filled, reusable bottle or a recyclable, paper-based carton at any of the restaurants or kiosks.

Read more from CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshouston zoogreenenvironmentculturemapHouston
HOUSTON ZOO
Bug Invasion at the Houston Zoo!
Father's Day gift: Baby elephant "Tilly" born at Houston Zoo
Best Friends Day: 8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
After dark Presented by TXU Energy: Houston Zoo caters to 21+ crowd with 'wild' nights
More houston zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery now in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News