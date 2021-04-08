animal cruelty

Houston woman says someone threw acid on her service dog

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston woman says someone threw acid on her service dog

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The owner of a service dog is begging for your help in finding the person who she says threw acid on him, leaving him with severe injuries.

Mandy Garner shared her story on Facebook. She posted heartbreaking photos of her dog, Gizmo, with severe scars and injuries.

The images were so graphic, we had to blur the photos before publishing them in this article.

"[It's] very devastating," said Garner. "I don't see how anyone can hurt an animal. It takes a sick person to do it."

Garner said last month, she let Gizmo out to play. When he ran back inside, she said he was shaking and appeared to be in a lot of pain. A veterinarian later told Garner that Gizmo had suffered third and fourth degree burns.

READ ALSO: Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area

"[The vet] got with a pest control officer. They said it was a large amount of chemical," Garner explained. "He said they intentionally did it."

Garner has an idea of who might have done this, but right now, she's trying to find the right people to investigate Gizmo's case.

"I am worried this can happen again ... very worried," she said.

The worried pet owner said Gizmo's life will never be the same. He's now blind and scarred for life. On Friday, the dog will undergo surgery to have one of his eyes removed.

"Now, I will be his service mama," said Garner.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonanimal crueltydogsanimal abuseanimal rescueanimaldoganimals
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL CRUELTY
Owner seen hitting dog over 20 times in Katy area
Shelters outside Texas took in rescued pets during storm
Animal cruelty cases are surging in freezing Texas
SPCA rescues animals during historic freeze
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deshaun Watson's lawyer files motion to identify accusers
19-year-old identified as innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash
Chemicals that burned in Channelview fire still not yet known
ABC13 hosts virtual job fair today featuring 1,500 jobs
2021 Atlantic hurricane season expected to be above average
Report following trafficking cases reveals low punishments
Sunshine will warm temperatures close to 90 in the afternoon
Show More
Action 13 town hall: COVID-19 & Our Mental Health
Houston attorney's daughter saves 3 lives after shooting death
Family of woman killed by Baytown officer to file federal lawsuit
Expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen: LIVE
Biden announces executive action on gun control
More TOP STORIES News