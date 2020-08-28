Pets & Animals

Houston SPCA takes in 90 animals from a Lake Charles shelter after Hurricane Laura aftermath

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston SPCA is doing its part in Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

A caravan of rescue team members left Friday morning to meet up with the Louisiana SPCA, who are picking up 90 animals from a shelter in Lake Charles, which was hard hit by the storm.

The two organizations planned to meet at a halfway point. The Houston SPCA will take the animals and bring them back to their facilities, where they will be cared for until they're ready to return, or be adopted.

"When a hurricane hits, up until the last minute we don't know where it's going to hit, so this is the situation they're in right now. We're trying to assist where we can," said Adam Reynolds, the chief cruelty investigator with the Houston SPCA.

The Houston SPCA freed up space at its location by sending animals to Austin.

Earlier in the week, they transferred animals from Galveston to Dallas, ahead of possible impacts the storm could've had there.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustonspcashelterhouston spcapetsweatherhurricane lauraanimalshurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rolling blackouts canceled in SE Texas region after Laura
LIVE: Thousands set to march in DC for policing reforms
Laura's rainband could bring scattered downpours Friday
15-year-old boy escapes carjacker at gas station
Trae Tha Truth and 'Relief Gang' heading to Lake Charles
Lake Charles family improvises breakfast during cleanup
Images show hard-hit parts of Louisiana before and after Laura
Show More
Hurricane Laura damages Lake Charles casinos
600,000 Texans may get electricity shut off Oct. 1
Laura destruction traps elderly in assisted living housing
Kyle Rittenhouse appears in court for shooting protesters
Mets and Marlins walk off field in protest for social justice
More TOP STORIES News