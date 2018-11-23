Plenty of @HoustonSPCA babies need a good home this Christmas. Think about adoption! New puppies, kitties, dogs and cats will be in the Neiman Marcus windows now thru Dec 23. ALL DETAILS: https://t.co/WHFUNOgnS2 #holidaywindowsoflife #abc13 pic.twitter.com/82vF3eXoVk — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 23, 2018

Pet-proof your home, and prepare members of your family before the dog arrives. Make sure that your pet gets adequate exercise, and watch for signs of heat stress and exhaustion during warm summer months. Ensure your new pet receives proper house training and socialization. Schedule monthly prevention and yearly exams to keep Fido in good health. Ensure your animal is easily identifiable via microchip or tag, and keep registration information current. Dogs can live for more than a decade, so ensure that everyone in the household is ready for the multi-year commitment of owning a dog. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate feeding amount and type of food for your new four-legged friend.

Consider where your cat is going to live (indoor our outdoor) and what areas he or she will be allowed to access. If you plan to have an indoor cat, be sure to pet-proof your home. Schedule monthly prevention appointments and yearly vet visits to keep Kitty healthy. Cats need playtime and socialization. Many cats are overweight because they are not getting sufficient exercise during the day, so plan to keep your cat active. Ensure that everyone in the household is ready for a cat, and make sure nobody has a cat allergy. It can take time for your cat to adjust to a new space. Do not expect your pet to immediately acclimate with your home. If you are adopting more than one cat, each should have its own litter box for maximum comfort. Make sure your animal is easily identifiable via microchip or tag, and keep registration information current. Talk with your veterinarian to determine the appropriate feeding amount and type of food for your new four-legged friend.

Whether you love furry, feathery or scaly animals, there's a place for you in Houston.

While you're out Black Friday shopping, you may see some adorable kittens and puppies.The Houston SPCA is holding its annual pet adoption event at the Neiman Marcus in the Galleria where they are offering lower adoption fees.The organization's Holiday Windows of Life starts today until Dec. 23.Follow the cute animal sounds on the first floor.When adopting a dog, the SPCA recommends these seven steps:When adopting a cat, consider the following tips: