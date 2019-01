EMBED >More News Videos JJ Watt and Kealia Ohai celebrated after the Texans win Sunday by showing off their new puppies, Tex and Finley

Looking for a new best friend? You can draft a member of the Los Angeles Ruffs or the New England Pup-triots!On Sunday, you can attend the Houston Puppy Bowl at Axelrad. The participating puppies are from the Harris County Animal Shelter and they are adoptable.The game takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Axelrad is located at 1517 Alabama Street.