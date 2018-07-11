SHARK ATTACK

Houston model bitten by shark while swimming in the Bahamas

EMBED </>More Videos

Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was attacked by a nurse shark while on a family trip.

THE BAHAMAS (KTRK) --
A model from Houston says she loves sharks even after she was bitten by one in the Bahamas.

Model Katarina Elle Zarutskie was attacked by a nurse shark while on a family trip.

She was bitten on the wrist, and in true model fashion, she took pictures of the wound.

Katarina posted them to social media, where she's been overwhelmed with comments asking for details.

"I was leaning back for probably no more than 10 seconds, and this shark just grabbed my wrist. I know he mistook me. It was an accident and he probably thought I was food, and I am very lucky that I was able to rip my arm away from him," Katarina said.

The model says she's fine after the attack. She had to get several stitches and was put on a round of antibiotics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshark attackwoman injuredu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHARK ATTACK
Swimmer suffers puncture wounds in shark attack
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
Shark feasts on dead whale off Calif. coast
2 young kids bitten in possible shark attacks in New York
More shark attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Houston police officer arrested twice in 3 weeks
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Rescuers from Hurricane Harvey form bond in year since storm
Father could face charges after forgetting daughter in car
Millions of followers travel to Mecca for holy day
Show More
Texas City ISD tracking students and staff with new ID badges
What to expect as of I-69 widening continues in Ft. Bend County
The Woodlands studies cost of law enforcement for a future city department
Texans cheerleader coach resigns in face of lawsuits
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
More News