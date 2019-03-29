Pets & Animals

Houston Humane Society takes custody of dozens of Rottweiler mix dogs

They received the dogs after an investigation by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force led to their surrender.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society is now caring for dozens of Rottweiler Mix puppies and adult dogs after an investigation by the Harris County Animal Cruelty Task Force led to their surrender.

They received 33 dogs in the original delivery but were expecting even more dogs later.

The HHS veterinary team is currently working to conduct medical evaluations and are treating the needs of each dog.

Due to the volume of dogs, the shelter is having to double and triple up adoption dog residents to make space.

The dogs are not ready for adoption yet, but they hope that the public will help free up space for them by adopting one of the other residents.

"It's always a strain on resources and space when we take in an influx of animals from a cruelty situation like this," said Monica Schmidt of the Houston Humane Society. "The dedicated staff at the Houston Humane Society works tirelessly to ensure each animal is well cared for, has a safe, clean living space, plenty of food and water, and whatever medical care they need."

If you would like to help with the growing medical and housing costs to care for the dogs, visit www.HoustonHumane.org or consider donating a needed item from their Amazon wishlist.
