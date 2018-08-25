Here's some annoyingly buzzy news: Houston ranks high on two new lists of the U.S. cities that combat the worst problems with mosquitoes.It's a serious issue for Houston, which made national news last year during a massive war against post-Harvey mosquitos. Harris County's aerial bombardments treated more than two million acres of Harris and other counties - more than 10 times the size of New York City.There's not much relief from mosquitos in Texas: Dallas captures the unwanted No. 1 spot, the second year in a row that Dallas-Fort Worth has topped the annual list of mosquito trouble spots issued by pest control company Terminix.