MOSQUITO

Houston flies annoyingly high on list of U.S. cities with most mosquitoes

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston flies annoyingly high on list of U.S. cities with most mosquitoes

HOUSTON, Texas --
Here's some annoyingly buzzy news: Houston ranks high on two new lists of the U.S. cities that combat the worst problems with mosquitoes.

It's a serious issue for Houston, which made national news last year during a massive war against post-Harvey mosquitos. Harris County's aerial bombardments treated more than two million acres of Harris and other counties - more than 10 times the size of New York City.

There's not much relief from mosquitos in Texas: Dallas captures the unwanted No. 1 spot, the second year in a row that Dallas-Fort Worth has topped the annual list of mosquito trouble spots issued by pest control company Terminix.

