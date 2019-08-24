House cat chases coyotes away from house: Video

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Forget mice, a savage house cat in California is scaring away Wild Coyotes.Security cameras show the cat chasing away a coyote from a yard in Sherman Oaks.The family that took in the stray says it's not the first time."I would say one a week maybe. And he's come back with some pretty big wounds from fighting something. We're not sure, and we take him to the vet several times. So I don't know how many," said the cat's owner. "So I don't know how many confrontations he's had. But, he does not back down."The family says the gray kitty doesn't meow, he growls, and that could be what's scaring the coyotes away.