House cat chases coyotes away from house: Video

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) -- Forget mice, a savage house cat in California is scaring away Wild Coyotes.

Security cameras show the cat chasing away a coyote from a yard in Sherman Oaks.

The family that took in the stray says it's not the first time.

"I would say one a week maybe. And he's come back with some pretty big wounds from fighting something. We're not sure, and we take him to the vet several times. So I don't know how many," said the cat's owner. "So I don't know how many confrontations he's had. But, he does not back down."

The family says the gray kitty doesn't meow, he growls, and that could be what's scaring the coyotes away.
