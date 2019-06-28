Pets & Animals

Horse seen bolting into lanes on I-45 holds up traffic in La Marque

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A wayward horse is safe after it tied up traffic along the Gulf Freeway in La Marque.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the La Marque Police Department responded to a call of a horse walking along I-45 near Cedar Drive.

Authorities said the horse went into the grassy median between the feeder and the freeway at one point, and even bolted into the freeway lanes, trying to jump between the north and southbound lanes.

Police said the horse eventually made its way back to the feeder road.

That's where officers and a woman called the Horse Whisperer used a harness to get it into someone's truck and guide it to its owner's trailer on the feeder near Vauthier Street.

The horse didn't cause any crashes or significant hassles as it was wrangled.

However, police did give a citation to the trailer driver for not securing the horse.

