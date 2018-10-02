PETS & ANIMALS

Horse runs wild inside bar after escaping racing stable north of Paris

A horse sent people in a bar running for their lives.

CHANTILLY, France (KTRK) --
A horse galloped into a bar in France, and as you can imagine, things got a little wild.

The young horse escaped her racing stable and ran for the nearest bar, which happened to have seven customers inside as she bucked her legs into the air and bumped into tables and chairs.

This happened last month at a bar in Chantilly, north of Paris.

Surveillance video captured the horse running from one end of the business to the other as people scampered away.

The horse eventually ran back outside.

No one was hurt.
