Pets & Animals

Bystanders help rescue horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts

EMBED <>More Videos

A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

WARREN, Mass. -- A group of Good Samaritans help pull a horse from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

Dispatch for the Warren Police Department received a call that the horse had fallen through the ice into a pond on Brimfield Road on Tuesday.

It happened right across the street from the Warren Highway Department, so workers were able to quickly access a backhoe and get the horse out within 15 minutes, according to the Warren Fire Department.

The horse was not too far from home, said a fire department spokesperson. Its owner was able to come pick it up and walk him back to his barn, he said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsicerescuehorsesice rescueus world
TOP STORIES
Alleged drunk driver had BAC of .210 before fatal crash
Woman sleeping outside strip center set on fire in SW Houston
Proposed bill would halt STAAR test for 2 years
Man arrested in December murder of Fairfield Inn hotel employee
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Missing 2-month-old found dead, mother hospitalized
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Show More
Churches offering 'Ashes to Go' for Ash Wednesday
SELENA ROSE: New Selena collectible cup on sale Saturday
Camila Cabello sings Selena's 'Dreaming of You' in rodeo debut
Sisters confess they 'euthanized' elderly father, police say
Dogs have only one more day to be adopted in Fort Bend Co.
More TOP STORIES News