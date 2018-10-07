PETS & ANIMALS

'Horribly neglected' cocker spaniel gets remarkable transformation from Chicago rescue group

EMBED </>More Videos

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio described the animal as "horribly neglected and abused." (Trio Animal Foundation via Storyful)

Danny Clemens
CHICAGO --
A "horribly neglected and abused" cocker spaniel is almost unrecognizable after a Chicago animal rescue organization gave the dog a remarkable transformation.

Photos and video shared by Trio Animal Foundation show cocker spaniel Sang Su with long, matted and urine-soaked fur all over his body. Trio said it was hard to see the dog's face and ears through all of his fur when they took custody of the animal from an Animal Welfare League intake facility in late September.


After a team of four spent two hours performing a medical groom the 26-pound dog, who had to be sedated, he emerged looking entirely different.



Though Sang Su now looks far healthier, he still has a long road to recovery. He has to wear wraps to protect his ears, which are infected and have sores and hematomas. Sang Su also has skin and eye infections and inflammation caused by his overgrown fur.

In addition to his physical ailments, Sang Su still has psychological barriers; the dog's eyes "look vacant" and he "has yet to show happiness," Trio said.

As he recovers, Sang Su has started to eat again and has even made some new friends: Trio's therapy dog Hazel Grace and another dog, Eeyore, have been keeping Sang Su company.

"Sang Su's eyes tell a story of past horrors but his willingness to trust shows that it is not too late to make a difference in his life. Slowly but surely we will get there," Trio said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescuepet rescuemakeoversu.s. & worldfeel goodgood newsanimal crueltyChicago
PETS & ANIMALS
Fat Bear Week: Watch these burly bears eat their way to hibernation
Dog rescued from flooding after floating on sofa for a week
Reward offered after dog dies from arrow shot through neck
Creature walks into TV live shot, sparks internet debate
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Houston teen killed instantly during crash in Bryan
Hot and humid evening expected during tailgating
State bragging rights are on the line for the Texans
Band halftime show points toy guns at students
Limo crash in upstate New York leaves 20 people dead
Warm and muggy with a chance for rain Monday and Tuesday
Officials warn about viral Facebook hoax messages
How to register to vote in Texas
Show More
Bride loses over 60 pounds before her wedding day
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver
Woman beaten to death with baseball bat, police say
Man who struck homeless woman during police chase charged
6 cases of rare polio-like illness confirmed in Minnesota
More News