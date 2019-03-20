Pets & Animals

Texas homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home

EMBED <>More Videos

Homeowner finds 45 rattlesnakes underneath his home

ALBANY, Texas (KTRK) -- A homeowner in Texas had a slithering problem when he found 45 rattlesnakes living underneath his house.

The Big Country Snake Removal company shared the story on their Facebook page.

They said the animals were found in a crawl space under the home in Albany.

The snakes were discovered after the homeowner went under the home to see why his cable service was acting up.

He quickly crawled out after seeing what he thought was a few snakes.

The company's owner documented the harrowing removal.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the worse case for the company, they say they've removed 88 snakes from a home before.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuesnakeus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
All tank fires out at ITC facility in Deer Park
School cancellations due to ITC incident in Deer Park
13 Investigates: ITC in control but out of good options
Attorneys speaks on environmental effects of Deer Park fire
Man uses Snapchat to prey on hundreds of kids: prosecutors
Daniella Rodriguez and Carlos Correa share their love story
VIDEO: Slow-speed chase ends with suspect breakdancing
Show More
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman banks $100M, 6-year deal
THE 60: Missing 8-month-old believed to be in extreme danger
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Tonight's Powerball jackpot at $550M
EU fines Google $1.68 billion for abusing online ads market
More TOP STORIES News