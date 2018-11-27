Holy cow! This may be the biggest steer we've ever seen

A giant steer named "Knickers" is making headlines because of his size.
"Knickers" stands at over 6 feet tall and weighs 1.4 tons.
The 7-year-old lives in western Australia.
Knickers' owner says the steer is too big to go through a processing facility, so he'll live happily ever after on the farm.
