PETS & ANIMALS

Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors

EMBED </>More Videos

Missing boa constrictor causes concern among neighbors in Montgomery County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

EAST GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania --
Residents in one Pennsylvania town are a little bit on edge, and very much on the lookout.

Police in East Greenville say a seven-foot-long boa constrictor is on the loose.

No one seems to know where the huge snake has slithered off to, and everyone wants to avoid a surprise sighting.

The snake's name is Vinny. He is 10 years old and weighs 40 to 50 pounds.

"He could be in a tree, in a drainage pipe. We're still hoping he's in the house," the snake's owner said.

However, he hasn't been spotted in his East Greenville home for four weeks.

The owner has even searched the neighborhood park, where an event was canceled out of caution that Vinny might be slithering feet away from small children.

The East Greenville borough has residents on high alert after Vinny's owner reported him missing to police on Monday.

"Just knowing he can hide so well, under your shed, patio, deck. We can't go in people's backyards and search around," his owner said.

So far the search has proved fruitless, but Vinny's escape is all neighbors on the block are talking about.

"I just don't want it to squeeze me," said Kayleigh Shoop.

"It's kind of interesting, a little scary, but kind of fun," Yvonne Brown said.

"I don't understand why it's such a huge deal. It's not venomous," said Andrew Nundesser.

Vinny could be anywhere, so his owners and even police are advising anyone who sees him, not to touch or even approach him. Instead, just contact authorities.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakeu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Swimmers and surfers flee water as shark devours seal
Turtle found in building burned during deadly San Marcos fire
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Christmas in July: Animal adoptions only $20
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Some parents upset over flyers to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
Man wanted for child abuse captured in Mexico after 27 years on the run
Teacher doubles salary by becoming personal shopper
Show More
Man with machete allegedly breaks wife's neck and severs finger
Shark smuggled out of San Antonio aquarium in baby stroller
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
Astros face backlash over pitcher Osuna's domestic abuse case
Man caught on video setting fire to gas station
More News