RATS

Health inspectors return to Baybrook Mall over rat sightings

EMBED </>More Videos

Health inspectors return to Baybrook Mall over rat sightings (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
Health inspectors were back at Baybrook Mall today after rats were found in the food court area.

New video you'll only see on ABC13 shows a family's close encounter with rodents in the mall's food court.

The family who took the most recent video says they won't be back to eat anytime soon.

"As I turned my head I saw it, on top of the thing and I freaked out," Kirsty Beatty said.

Beatty says she and her husband love finding deals at Baybrook Mall.

On Wednesday while searching for shoes, they found much more.

"The rat walked around the beam and out of my view, so I stopped filming and then another one crawled down," Beatty said.

Video posted to her Facebook was shared thousands of times by people who are shocked and concerned, but Beatty says a mall worker who saw the rats firsthand did nothing.

"There was an older woman who was cleaning the tables and she just looked up at it like she had seen it every day and she just continued about her business like that wasn't her problem," she said.

Baybrook Mall's PR firm sent ABC13 a statement, saying, "We are aware and have taken immediate action to handle the situation. We've been working closely with the City of Houston Health Department to ensure Baybrook Mall is a clean, safe environment."

The health department says they were first notified of a problem through another video back on May 15.

Inspectors say the rats came from unused equipment stored in a back hallway shared by all the food vendors.

During their inspection today, the city says they found no signs of rat urine or feces, and say that old equipment was removed.

They did find a hole in the ceiling and we're told the mall will now be installing cameras to watch for rat movement.

"I mean if there's one there then chances are there are more of them there, so not really looking forward to going back," Jonathan Vasquez said.

The city also tells us they have met with each food vendor here individually, instructing them to get a pest control company out at the mall.

The mall has also expanded their pest control methods by using bait boxes.

Health inspectors will be back next week for another follow up.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsmallratsFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RATS
Researcher: Number of Typhus cases growing in Galveston
Restaurant offers discount for unpleasant rat surprise
Rat boards a flight, forcing everyone off the plane
Subway riders scramble to get away from rat on train
More rats
PETS & ANIMALS
Company offers 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News