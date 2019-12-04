He cloned his beloved dog only for the new pet to go missing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5302356" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Scientists are developing technology to detect cancer at its earliest stages with the help of dogs.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- A Friendswood dog that was cloned using cells from another dog is back home after he went missing for almost a week.Jeff Baker said the 16-week-old Maltese Shih Tzu named Jack was gone for six days."I had the whole neighborhood on the street looking for him," said Baker. "He had about a 15 minute head start. I noticed I had not put in the doggy door plastic piece."Baker said his previous dog, named One-Eyed Jack, had to be put down in March due to an illness. He decided to clone the dog using his cells to keep his spirit alive.That's when Jack came into the picture."August 2nd, (One-Eyed Jack) was re-born with two eyes," said Baker. "That's how DNA works."Baker put up a $4,000 reward for anyone with information on Jack.Now, not only does someone have extra cash for the holidays, a dog owner can sleep a little better at night.