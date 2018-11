You're asked to be on the lookout for a missing pet pig in north Houston.The 2-year-old pig named Olivia ran off from her home Monday in the Hidden Valley neighborhood near Highway 249 and the North Freeway.Olivia's family says the kids are devastated about the pig's escape. They're handing out flyers with Olivia's photo.The pet is potty trained and knows tricks and commands.If you spot Olivia, contact the family at 832-989-7924.