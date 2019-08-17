Harris County Animal Shelter offers free adoption for National Clear the Shelters Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've been putting it off for a while, now is the time to adopt a dog or cat!August 17 is National Clear the Shelters Day, an effort to find forever homes for all cats and dogs who are in shelters.The Harris County Animal Shelter says they are completely full with 416 animals up for adoption, more than double its capacity.In celebration of the holiday, they are offering free adoptions today!Doors open at 11 a.m.The Harris County Animal Shelter is located at 612 Canino Rd.The Missouri City Animal Services Shelter is also hosting an adoption event for Clear the Shelters.Fees have been reduced to $75 for dogs and $60 for cats.The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.The Missouri City Animal Services Shelter is located at 1923 Scanlin Rd.Additionally, Houston Pets Alive is offering at least 50 percent off adoption costs, including vaccines, microchipping and spay or neuter.Their adoption center is located at 2800 Antoine Dr.