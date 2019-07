HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Animal Shelter is pleading for help from the community, saying they are completely full!Photos posted recently to the organization's Facebook page shows just a few of the cats and dogs available right now. To see all of the available animals, visit the shelter's website here If you want to adopt or foster, the shelter is open for adoption Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.They are located at 612 Canino Road in northeast Houston.