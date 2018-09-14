ANIMALS

Harris County Animal Shelter in need of help amid major occupancy crisis

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Animal Shelter is in need of help due to a major occupancy crisis.

The shelter says they took in 102 animals Thursday and have taken in an additional 50 animals Friday.

The occupancy of the shelter has tripled within 24 hours, shelter officials say. A third-party transport was planned, but resources were diverted to the East Coast to help animals impacted by the hurricane.

The shelter is asking for the public's help to save these animals' lives.

For more information, call the Harris County Animal Shelter at 281-999-3191.
