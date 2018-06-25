PETS & ANIMALS

Caught on camera: Group of hammerhead sharks spotted swimming near boat

EMBED </>More Videos

A man did not hesitate to grab his camera and record the group of sharks swimming near them in Hawaii. (KTRK)

By
What would you do if you saw a school of sharks near your boat while you were out fishing?

Panic or take pictures?

A fisherman in Hawaii grabbed his camera and captured a school of hammerhead sharks swimming right next to his boat just off a sandbar.

RELATED: Must-see video of two beachgoers hauling in shark with a very toothy grin

In the video, you can hear the man yelling excitedly about the sharks and then counting them.

He counted up to ten hammerhead sharks in total.

RELATED: Caught on video: Fishermen reel in 8-foot-long tiger shark in San Luis Pass

The sharks swam under his boat and calmly swam away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharkscaught on camerabuzzworthyHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Multiple people may have 'sexually molested' pony in barn
Harvey tested co-sheltering pets with their families
Grimes County dogs and horses on the mend after rescue
'Baaaad' boys: Goats wander onto subway tracks in Brooklyn
71-year-old woman attacked by bear in her home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News