What would you do if you saw a school of sharks near your boat while you were out fishing?Panic or take pictures?A fisherman in Hawaii grabbed his camera and captured a school of hammerhead sharks swimming right next to his boat just off a sandbar.In the video, you can hear the man yelling excitedly about the sharks and then counting them.He counted up to ten hammerhead sharks in total.The sharks swam under his boat and calmly swam away.