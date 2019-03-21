htx baytown

Group hopes to shift Baytown animal shelter to 'no kill'

EMBED <>More Videos

'A LIFE TO LIVE': An animal welfare group is working to turn Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center into a no-kill shelter by 2025.

By
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Sammy is just four months old, but he's been through a lot in his young life.

"Sammy was found by an animal control officer in Baytown, hanging out by a dumpster," explained Magan Gonzales, his new foster mother. "His back is broken."

Sammy couldn't move his back legs, but after a lot of medical attention and love, he can now walk and play.

"When we took Sammy to the vet and were told to euthanize him, I lost it," Gonzales said in tears.

WATCH: MEET SOME OF THE ANIMALS AVAILABLE ADOPTION
EMBED More News Videos

About 30 dogs and 30 cats are currently available for adoption at the Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center.



Gonzales and others are part of a non-profit called "A Life to Live."

They work with Baytown Animal Control and Adoption Center, fostering animals until they're healthy enough to be fixed, vaccinated, and eventually adopted.

The Baytown shelter currently has about 30 dogs and 30 cats, and doesn't have room for all of them.

"We have too many and we don't want to get in a spot where we have to euthanize animals just for space," explained Tim Hill, the manager of Baytown Animal Control. "There are plenty of people out there that need an animal, these animals need a home."

"They need people to step up and be the saviors, the superheroes of those animals," said foster mother Tearsa Smesny. "Instead of taking them and dumping them off in shelters, why don't we fix the problem? Be a part of the solution!"

If you'd like to foster or adopt an animal, visit www.AdoptToSave.org.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbaytowndogssheltercatshtx baytownhtxpet adoption
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HTX BAYTOWN
60 precious pets in need of good homes in Baytown
Baytown's Lee High celebrates 90 years
Up close and personal with wetlands animals in Baytown
Houston Raceway fulfills your need for speed
TOP STORIES
2 bars cleared in deadly Clear Lake crash investigation
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Deer Park Fire: ITC site reignites after flames extinguished
Runoff from Deer Park tank fires spark major concerns
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
5 worst fires in Houston history
Shell facility in Deer Park under shelter-in-place order
Show More
Bible survives two fires at two different churches
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Houston Catholic leader released from hospital after stroke
Bride discovers secret message from late mom on wedding shoes
Lawsuit claims Harvard profits from photos of slaves
More TOP STORIES News