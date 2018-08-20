PETS & ANIMALS

Animals rescued from 'poor conditions' in Grimes County slowly being nursed back to health

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 240 dogs and nearly 50 miniature horses rescued from poor conditions are being nursed back to health.

The Houston Humane Society said dozens of professional groomers volunteered over the weekend to bathe, shave and trim the dogs.

On Aug. 14 Grimes County Sheriff's deputies found dogs in the 7000 block of State Highway 30 living in several out buildings, cattle trailers and a van on the property. Bodies of dead dogs and horses were discarded on the edge of the property.

A total of 242 dogs were rescued. They included multiple small breeds, including Pomeranian and Chinese Crests. In addition, a total of 49 miniature horses were removed.

The Humane Society says the dogs are responding well to treatment.

