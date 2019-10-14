Golf tourney helps bring trained dogs to people with diabetes

abc13 plus

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Dogs aren't usually allowed on golf courses. But when the tournament is named after you, you do what you want.

"Maggie is a miracle dog," said her owner Jon Cheverere. "I mean, truly, she's right on the money every time."

Cheverere was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was 9 years old.

That means his pancreas doesn't produce insulin, so sugar stays in his blood instead of entering his cells to produce energy.

Maggie has been trained to alert him when his blood sugar gets too high or too low.

"My wife passed in December of that year, and we both knew that I needed something to help me with her gone. So we found out about diabetic alert dogs," he said.

But training the dogs can cost up to $30,000, and they aren't covered by most insurance plans.

So, Cheverere, his family and employers started "Maggie's Open" six years ago to raise money for those in need.

Donations from the golf tournament and silent auction pay for trained diabetic support dogs for those in need.

If you'd like to get involved, you can visit the Maggie's Open website.

