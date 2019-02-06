PETS & ANIMALS

Golden retriever rescued after sinkhole opens in street

A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole in San Diego Tuesday.

SAN DIEGO, California --
A golden retriever had to be rescued after she fell into a sinkhole on Tuesday.

The San Diego Humane Society says a man was walking his dog, Ruby, off-leash when she ran over to investigate a sinkhole that had opened up in the street and fell in.

San Diego Humane Society's tech team was called in to assist firefighters with the rescue. Crews were able to safely remove Ruby from the sinkhole and reunited her with her owner.

While successful, the Humane Society said the rescue was very risky since the ground around the sinkhole was unstable.
