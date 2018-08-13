PETS & ANIMALS

Golden retriever nurses miniature horse back to health

Molly and Sammy are an unlikely duo that are getting international attention.

By
WINGATE, North Carolina --
Molly and Sammy are an unlikely duo that are getting international attention.

Sammy is a miniature horse and a Molly is a golden retriever. Molly has been nursing the ailing horse back to health at the Carolina Equine Rescue and Assistance in Wingate, North Carolina.

Darlene Kindle posted a video of their friendship and it's gone viral. People have viewed it nearly 300,000 times on Facebook.

"Molly truly has an exceptional sense of knowing when one of the animals doesn't feel good or sad," said Kindle. "So she very gently introduces herself. This is her job and she is very good at it."

Kindle said Sammy was nothing but "skin and bones and scared" when he was discovered roaming the streets of South Carolina.

She said she was initially told that Sammy should be euthanized but that Sammy continues to improve, thanks to Molly's kindness.

His appetite is growing for food and water and his personality as a "love bug" is emerging.
